When Fred Flintstone Sold Cigarettes

Paul understood this. That is why he wrote, “Do not be conformed to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind” (Romans 12:2). He is not warning us about obvious sin. He is warning us about subtle drift. The kind that feels normal simply because no one questions it.
So here is a challenging thought.
What new normal could God start establishing in you today that you will look back on ten years from now and say, “I cannot believe how far He has brought me”?
-
Maybe it is a slower, more intentional pace.
-
Maybe it is confidence rooted in who God says you are.
-
Maybe it is seeing your work and your faith as one integrated story.
-
Maybe it is bold obedience when God nudges you to speak.
-
Maybe it is joyfully stepping into your part of the Great Commission.
Spiritual growth is basically this. It is letting God turn on lights in rooms we did not realize were dark. And when He does, we look back and whisper, “How did I not see this sooner?”
Let Him shape you. Let Him renew you. Let Him change how you see.
Better perspective leads to better obedience.
And better obedience leads to better stories.