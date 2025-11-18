When Fred Flintstone Sold Cigarettes

A few weeks ago I stumbled across a strange piece of TV history.

Something I still can’t fully wrap my head around.

There is an actual commercial of Fred taking a long drag, exhaling slowly, and saying, “Winston tastes good like a cigarette should.” It is wild. Unthinkable today. If that aired in 2025, the internet would collapse in on itself.

But here is what struck me. It did not feel wild in 1960. It felt normal. Completely acceptable.And that is the point.

Perspective changes as we grow.
What once seemed harmless becomes obviously harmful.
What once felt normal becomes almost embarrassing in hindsight.

And that is true not just culturally but spiritually.

Jesus said, “You will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32). He did not say that truth would always feel comfortable. Sometimes truth feels like someone opening the blinds on a bright morning when you were perfectly happy staying half-asleep. Truth frees us. But truth also exposes us.

