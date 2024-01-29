Top 10 BAM Books: Roadmap to Business as Mission Success

“Missions Disrupted” is a beautiful description of how real business is being used for God‘s mission in the world. What makes the book unique, however, is Sharp’s background as a missions director. He sees missionaries abandoning the old model of BAM for a new, more holistic approach that is not rooted in two identities. Larry also points out the ways that missions organizations can come alongside these missional entrepreneurs and use their expertise, not as a barrier to change, but as an engine for the mission of God.

The aptly subtitled book focuses on how missionary work is rapidly changing. If we are to reach the unreached, we need to begin raising up the whole church, not just a select few ministry professionals to do so.

Larry Sharp has been instrumental in the development of the BAM movement. He is one of the founders of IBEC and for many years was VP of business partnerships at the missions organization CrossWorld.