The Ripple Effect of Everyday Work

The product this BAM sells is fun and creative, so we asked the operator if we could order 25 of them to give as gifts to some of our church and business partners.

“On second thought, let’s do one better,” we said. “Order fifty. You can use whatever we don’t need as zero-cost inventory in your store.” A win-win all around.

A few days later, back in Indy, we got this message from the BAM operator:

“I want to share an added bonus to your order. When I came to the shop yesterday, we were talking about you guys and the order. The guy we buy our product from is a small startup in a neighboring country. His prices are decent, and he’s trying to build his brand. When he placed the order, he told our manager the timing was perfect—his child has been sick, and money has been tight. This order came just when he needed it. It’s already creating a ripple effect.”

That story just made me smile. God at work, meeting needs, through the marketplace.

And as a beautiful bonus—the shop manager who passed along this story isn’t a follower of Jesus. Yet he’s now seen God show up in a real and meaningful way through the very business he works for.

We don’t just honor God and love people through acts of charity. We can worship God and love people through acts of commerce as well.

How many ripple-effect stories like this might be happening through your everyday work?

How might God be touching lives and bringing hope to fellow image-bearers through the work of your hands?

I bet it’s more than you think.