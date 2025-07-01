What Copernicus Can Teach Us About Business

What if business was always meant to be sacred?

In this thought-provoking message, Erik Cooper reimagines the purpose of business through a surprising metaphor: the humble water hose. Originally created to deliver life-giving water from the source to where it was needed most, the hose became a vivid symbol of what business was always intended to do—carry life, not just profit.

Too often, Christians view business as a secular survival strategy at best—a necessary evil in a fallen world. But Erik challenges this thinking by taking us back to the beginning of the biblical story, showing how work and the marketplace were part of God’s good design before the fall. Business wasn’t a product of sin—it was fractured by it. And through Christ, it can be restored to its original purpose.

This video traces the arc of Scripture—Creation, Fall, Redemption, and Restoration—and applies it directly to our work lives. When we place ourselves at the center of business, it begins to break down. But when business is aligned with God’s story, it becomes a powerful tool for human flourishing, creativity, and kingdom impact.

Whether you’re an entrepreneur, a team leader, a student, or someone simply trying to find purpose in your 9 to 5, this message will inspire you to see your work differently. It’s not just about earning a paycheck. It’s about partnering with God to bring order, beauty, and blessing into the world.

Key Takeaways:

⚡ Business was part of paradise before sin ever entered the world.

⚡ The fall kinked the hose—redemption untangles it.

⚡ God’s story gives business eternal purpose.

⚡ Marketplace believers are previews of heaven.

⚡ Business is a calling, not just a career.

Quotes to Remember:

💬 “The original intent of the water hose was to carry life from the source to where it’s needed.”

💬 “Business doesn’t belong to Wall Street. It belongs to God.”

💬 “We’ve misunderstood business because we’ve centered it around ourselves.”

💬 “What if business was never meant to be secular—but always sacred?”

💬 “The marketplace isn’t a battlefield. It’s meant to be a garden.”

Timestamps:

0:00 – The unexpected history of the water hose

1:23 – What hoses and business have in common

2:38 – How the fall twisted the purpose of work

3:40 – Was business part of God’s original plan?

4:50 – The Copernican shift we need in business

6:15 – The marketplace as a channel of life

7:48 – Creation, Fall, Redemption, Restoration explained

8:57 – What heaven tells us about restored business

10:00 – Marketplace work as a glimpse of God’s kingdom