Alive in Christ: Every Nation, Tribe, and Tongue

I’m writing this week’s newsletter on a high-speed train from Amsterdam to Brussels as the sun sets over the old city skyline. It’s beautiful. We’re here with a small group of Stone Table colleagues, shooting video and collecting stories for a portfolio of missions projects we’re working on this year.

This trip marks the 45th country I’ve had the privilege to visit over the years. I love experiencing the vast cultural expressions of the world—from the Far East to East Africa, India to the Arab Peninsula, Latin America to the Pacific Islands.

The world is full of unique people and places that make God’s Creation rich, vibrant, and beautiful. And here’s the thing:

Contrary to what the cynics say, global missions isn’t about flattening cultural distinctions or creating a spiritual monoculture. The Gospel doesn’t make every nation, tribe, and tongue the same—it makes them come alive. [continued below]