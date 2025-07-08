Alive in Christ: Every Nation, Tribe, and Tongue

The Good News of Jesus doesn’t homogenize culture, it redeems it. It tears down the sinful distortions that have warped every people group and makes a way—through Jesus—for each one to flourish in the beauty of its original, God-given, God-glorifying design.
This global chorus of worship is where the whole Great Story is headed:
“The nations will walk by [the Lamb’s] light, and the kings of the earth will bring their splendor into [the New Jerusalem]…The glory and honor of the nations will be brought into it.” (Revelation 21:24, 26)
The Gospel doesn’t erase the world’s differences—it restores and unites us in Jesus. Every tribe, tongue, and nation alive in Christ, bringing their redeemed, image-bearing beauty to the feet of Jesus.
What part of your life—your work, your prayers, your giving—is participating in this redemptive Story today?