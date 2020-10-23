Imagine coming home after work and to tell your wife and five year old son that you had quit your job. How do you think they would take the news? Well, that’s exactly what Dave Cooper did when he started his entrepreneurial journey three decades ago. His story will inspire you, as well as give you wisdom if you are looking to adventure out on your own sometime. Watch now and enjoy!
About The Author
Darren Cooper
After spending years on the creative staffs at multiple churches and even starting a business of his own, Darren joined The Stone Table team to help in all things creative. He is also a producer and composer and loves to speak through the medium of music. Find out more at darrencoopermusic.com.
Related Posts
What To Do When You Don’t Know What To Do
October 25, 2018
What Does Servant Leadership Look Like To You?
May 31, 2019
From Not For: Gospel Fuel for Your Everyday Work
July 9, 2019
Recent Articles
-
-
- Think On These ThingsOct 16, 2020 | Faith and Work, Resources, Videos
-
-
Authors
-
Alondra Rodriguez1 Post
-
Bill Tibbetts1 Post
-
Brian Hudson8 Posts
-
Chuck Rapp7 Posts
-
Darren Cooper110 Posts
-
David Wigington13 Posts
-
Dick Brogden2 Posts
-
Emma Cooper0 Posts
-
Ericka Bethel8 Posts
-
Erik Cooper100 Posts
-
Erik Norman1 Post
-
Hayden Mills2 Posts
-
Jeanel Shipley1 Post
-
Karen Cooper4 Posts
-
Kylie0 Posts
-
Live Dead20 Posts
-
Lois Solet2 Posts
-
Mary Rose0 Posts
-
masterAdmin0 Posts
-
Susan Rozzi6 Posts
-
The Stone Table12 Posts
-
Tyler Hanna2 Posts