In this week’s video, Erik redefines the very essence of leadership, shedding light on the power of making Jesus the heart of our influence. Discover how true impact is achieved not through personal fame, but by elevating Jesus as the driving force behind our actions. Join us as we learn to lead with purpose, guided by faith, and find new meaning in the phrase ‘Redefining Leadership with Jesus at the Center.’ Unleash your potential and become a leader who makes a lasting difference
