The Stone Table Welcomes Bill Tibbetts as VP of Education & Multiplication

[Indianapolis, May 1, 2024] – The Stone Table proudly announces the appointment of Bill Tibbetts as the Vice President of Education and Multiplication. With an illustrious career as the former Dean of the College of Business and Technology at North Central University, Bill Tibbetts brings a wealth of expertise to propel The Stone Table’s innovative education initiatives forward.

In his new role, Bill Tibbetts will spearhead programs aimed at empowering marketplace believers and college students to actively participate in the Great Commission. His extensive 24-year experience in higher education – coupled with a profound passion for mentoring, missions, and business consulting – uniquely positions him to drive The Stone Table’s mission of equipping individuals to fully engage in God’s Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill Tibbetts to our leadership team,” said Erik Cooper, President at The Stone Table. “His tenure on the board of our sister organization, Community Reinvestment Foundation, has already demonstrated his commitment to our vision. With Bill’s transition into a hands-on role, we are poised to expand our impact exponentially.”

Bill Tibbetts’ appointment signifies The Stone Table’s dedication to fostering collaboration with the church, para-church organizations, and

marketplace Christians worldwide. His addition promises to enhance the organization’s ability to serve mission partners and church affiliates with unparalleled effectiveness.

“Bill will remain based in Minneapolis, MN, as The Stone Table expands its reach into new cities and locations,” added Erik Cooper. “Join us in extending a warm welcome to Bill as he embarks on this transformative journey with The Stone Table.”

For Inquiries & Info:

Jennifer Smith

Office Manager

jennifer@thestonetable.org

(317) 554-2101

For Engagement:

Bill Tibbetts, MBA, ABD

VP of Education & Multiplication

bill@thestonetable.org

(952) 836-7178