fbpx


The Stone Table Welcomes Bill Tibbetts as VP of Education & Multiplication

by | May 1, 2024 | Resources

[Indianapolis, May 1, 2024] – The Stone Table proudly announces the appointment of Bill Tibbetts as the Vice President of Education and Multiplication. With an illustrious career as the former Dean of the College of Business and Technology at North Central University, Bill Tibbetts brings a wealth of expertise to propel The Stone Table’s innovative education initiatives forward.

In his new role, Bill Tibbetts will spearhead programs aimed at empowering marketplace believers and college students to actively participate in the Great Commission. His extensive 24-year experience in higher education – coupled with a profound passion for mentoring, missions, and business consulting – uniquely positions him to drive The Stone Table’s mission of equipping individuals to fully engage in God’s Kingdom.

“We are thrilled to welcome Bill Tibbetts to our leadership team,” said Erik Cooper, President at The Stone Table. “His tenure on the board of our sister organization, Community Reinvestment Foundation, has already demonstrated his commitment to our vision. With Bill’s transition into a hands-on role, we are poised to expand our impact exponentially.”

Bill Tibbetts’ appointment signifies The Stone Table’s dedication to fostering collaboration with the church, para-church organizations, and

marketplace Christians worldwide. His addition promises to enhance the organization’s ability to serve mission partners and church affiliates with unparalleled effectiveness.

“Bill will remain based in Minneapolis, MN, as The Stone Table expands its reach into new cities and locations,” added Erik Cooper. “Join us in extending a warm welcome to Bill as he embarks on this transformative journey with The Stone Table.”

For Inquiries & Info:
Jennifer Smith
Office Manager
jennifer@thestonetable.org
(317) 554-2101

For Engagement:
Bill Tibbetts, MBA, ABD
VP of Education & Multiplication
bill@thestonetable.org
(952) 836-7178

Bill Tibbetts

Bill Tibbetts is the Vice President of Education and Multiplication at The Stone Table, bringing over two decades of experience in higher education to his role. As the former Dean of the College of Business and Technology at North Central University, he developed a deep passion for mentoring, missions, and business consulting. Bill's extensive expertise uniquely positions him to lead initiatives that encourage marketplace believers and college students to actively engage with the Great Commission. He also serves on the board of the Community Reinvestment Foundation and is based in Minneapolis, MN, supporting The Stone Table's expansion into new regions.

OUR MISSION
The Stone Table Exists to Mobilize Marketplace Believers for The Great Commission.

You might also like…

See All Articles

HOW WE GIVE

We partner with global missions initiatives that focus on taking the Gospel to unreached places.

GIVE

GIVE

Partner With Us

Donate Now

WHAT WE DO

The Great Commission

Unreached People Groups

Business As Mission

Faith & Work

RESOURCES

Start

Events

Articles

Video Library

Podcast

Missional Marketplace Book

GO WITH US

AGWM

Live Dead

BAM Intern

RESOURCES

Start

Events

Articles

Video Library

Podcast

Missional Marketplace Book

QUESTIONS?

10 + 6 =

LEARN WITH US

Speaking & Teaching

Course

Coaching

Coworking – Coming Soon

Incubator

Seminar

RESOURCES

Start

Events

Articles

Video Library

Podcast

Missional Marketplace Book

QUESTIONS?

8 + 7 =

OUR MISSION

The Stone Table exists to mobilize marketplace believers for the Great Commission.

WHO WE ARE

About Us

Our Story

Our Mission

Staff

Partners

FAQ

WHAT WE DO

The Great Commission

Unreached People Groups

Business As Mission

Faith & Work

RESOURCES

Start

Events

Articles

Video Library

Podcast

Missional Marketplace Book

CONTACT

Contact Us

Newsletter Sign-up

Start

Events

CONNECT

HOME OFFICE

2498 Perry Crossing Way
Plainfield, IN 46168

info@thestonetable.org

(317) 520-8580

CONTACT

12 + 11 =