In episode number nine of the series, we explored how our work can relate to the Great Commission.

First, Erik & Darren walked us through an unpacking of what exactly the Great Commission is. The Great Commission is found in the final passages of Matthew’s Gospel in chapter 28, verses 18-20. The recorded words of Jesus here read,

“And Jesus came and said to them, “All authority in heaven and on earth has been given to me. Go therefore and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in[a] the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all that I have commanded you. And behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”” (ESV)

This is what we as Christians call “The Great Commission” – the final words of Jesus recorded in Matthew’s Gospel, leaving us with a charge to “go & do”. This charge is not exclusively to missionaries, nor is it exclusive to work across the globe, but it is a charge for all followers of Jesus that, as we are going, we are making disciples of all nations, peoples, tribes, and tongues.

It is this passage of Scripture, this commission by Jesus, that drives the work of the Stone Table; it is their very lifeblood as an organization. The Stone Table is rooted in this desire to obey God’s command and bring the Gospel to the unreached people groups of this world. Their passion, their fire, is found in reaching the 42% of the world’s population that doesn’t even have access to the Gospel. While we as US citizens have the luxury of avoiding churches on every streetcorner, there are 3+ billion people that do not have that luxury. It is these people, those who have never heard the name of Jesus or even met a Christian, that the Stone Table aims to reach for Christ.

As Erik states, “if you belong to Jesus, the Great Commission belongs to you.” He charges us also, asking, “what are you doing to bring the Gospel to the ends of the earth?”

Finally, in our Missional Moment, we heard from Greg Mundis, the executive director of Assemblies of God World Missions. Greg filled us in on his passion for reaching the people outside of God’s kingdom and encouraged the marketplace believer that there is a place for them in the work of global missions. He notes that the times have really changed, and while preaching & teaching are still of vital importance in missions work, there is a growing need & appreciation for those with marketplace skills to offer a nation or community. Those with business skills or an entrepreneurial itch, coupled with a passion for reaching the unreached and a desire to obey the Great Commission, are finding their sweet spot in bringing value to communities through business. Governments are approving visas for missionaries that are arriving to plant businesses! These businesses provide jobs for their people while also providing a platform to establish deeper relationships, make disciples, and cultivate a faith community & church in an unreached area.

If God is tugging on your heart as a marketplace Christian, there is a place for you in global missions. Check out AGWM.org and check out their “become a missionary” section.