It’s safe to say that we are all pretty tired of talking about the Coronavirus, but as we continue to move forward into this unknown future, it’s easy to lose heart and vision. So we sat down with one of the most visionary leaders we know, our good friend and Stone Table board member, Pastor Rob Ketterling of River Valley Church in Minnesota, to talk about how he is sustaining vision when there is no wind in the sails.
About The Author
Darren Cooper
After spending years on the creative staffs at multiple churches and even starting a business of his own, Darren joined The Stone Table team to help in all things creative. He is also a producer and composer and loves to speak through the medium of music. Find out more at darrencoopermusic.com.
