How do you make tough decisions in the marketplace when your desire is to love and lead people well? When it comes to parting ways with an employee or an employer, what’s the best way to move forward? Is it possible to lead well through tough decisions? This week we sat down with Bob Carrell, of T&W Construction, about how he is able to make tough decisions in the marketplace.
About The Author
Darren Cooper
After spending years on the creative staffs at multiple churches and even starting a business of his own, Darren joined The Stone Table team to help in all things creative. He is also a producer and composer and loves to speak through the medium of music. Find out more at darrencoopermusic.com.
Related Posts
Money Wants to Buy My Happiness
May 7, 2019
Do You Hate Your Job? This May Be Why
February 25, 2020
Is It Time to Start a Revolution?
January 15, 2019
Faith and Politics with Senator John Crane
May 1, 2020
Recent Articles
- How To Make Tough Decisions In The MarketplaceJul 10, 2020 | Faith and Work, Videos
- Pessimism is Easy, But We Are People of HopeJul 8, 2020 | Church
- Sustaining Vision During the Coronavirus CrisisJul 3, 2020 | Faith and Work, Videos
- Lessons Learned During COVID-19Jun 30, 2020 | Faith and Work, Resources
-
Authors
-
Alondra Rodriguez1 Post
-
Bill Tibbetts1 Post
-
Brian Hudson8 Posts
-
Chuck Rapp5 Posts
-
Darren Cooper98 Posts
-
David Wigington12 Posts
-
Dick Brogden1 Post
-
Emma Cooper0 Posts
-
Ericka Bethel8 Posts
-
Erik Cooper90 Posts
-
Erik Norman1 Post
-
Hayden Mills2 Posts
-
Jeanel Shipley1 Post
-
Karen Cooper4 Posts
-
Live Dead17 Posts
-
Lois Solet2 Posts
-
masterAdmin0 Posts
-
Susan Rozzi6 Posts
-
The Stone Table12 Posts
-
Tyler Hanna2 Posts