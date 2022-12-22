Merry Christmas from the Stone Table!

I absolutely love this time of year. I just wanted to share with you this scripture and hopefully encourage you a little bit heading into this holiday. It’s from Matthew 1:22-23:

“Now, all of this was to fulfill what was spoken by the LORD through the prophet. He said, ‘Behold, the virgin shall be with child and shall bear a son and they shall call His name Emmanuel’, which, translated, means God is with us.”

God. is. with. us.

That is the beauty and the overwhelming reality of this season! It’s not simply about the family and loved ones and presents, we are celebrating the coming of Jesus. We are celebrating the coming of our God to be with us.

When sin had separated us from God, God said, “ I am not leaving you there. I will come for you, I will come to be with you.”

So what does that mean for us as christians this time of year?

It means whether you just landed the big client, or you just lost the big business deal- our God is with us.

It means whether you are celebrating a new birth and a new life in your home or whether your morning an empty chair around the table for the first time- our God is with us.

He did not leave us as we were.

The Bible says he “put on flesh and blood” and he moved into the neighborhood. He came to dwell among us. He came to be with us.

And THAT is the promise of this season.

So here at The Stone Table, we just want to wish you a Merry Christmas and say: do not forget, this year, that your God is with you.

Our God is with us- H e is Emmanuel.

Merry Christmas from The Stone Table,

Erik Cooper & the ST team