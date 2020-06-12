Project Rescue ministers to helpless women and children who have been trapped in the sex trade by evil traffickers who trick them into moving to the cities with false promises of employment.

But, for the first time in our lifetime, the sex trafficking industry is virtually shut down. Most of the brothels are closed. Customers are rare. Demand is at an all-time low, and the traffickers are losing a lot of money. As a result, these traffickers are giving the women permission to leave and take their children with them!

Their manufactured “debt” has been cancelled.

Their chains are broken.

They can go home!

Will you join The Stone Table to seize this historic moment and redeem Coronavirus for the Kingdom of God? You can learn more on how to join us HERE!