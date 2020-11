VIDEO: Why should Christians care about Unreached People Groups?

"Jesus cared about the unreached". There are still 8,000 unreached people groups. Every Believer should be Praying for the unreached people groups Giving to the unreached people groups Reaching out to the unreached people in their community