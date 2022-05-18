Some jobs are easier to find purpose in than others. But as a follower of Jesus, we have this extra layer of gospel meaning we are searching for as well. How does this impact the way we make a living?

You’re a Christian. You work in the marketplace. Your faith is vitally important to your everyday life. And so you ask yourself a question: How does my faith fit into my work story? This is a good quesiton. A noble question. But I believe it’s also a foundationally flawed question.

I think there’s a better one: What role does my everyday work play in God’s story? This question reframes the whole discussion in a powerfully redemptive way. We aren’t main characters in a story we are writing about ourselves. We are beloved members of the supporting cast in a divine narrative God has been writing since the beginning of time.

Do you want more meaning and purpose for your day job? Embed your story in God’s Great Story.