I’ve had some jobs I hated. I worked in the mailroom at a record label when I was in college (not exactly the music career I envisioned). I worked as an entry level auditor in my early 20s, mindlessly vouching endless samples of invoices and doing end-of-the-year inventory counts in freezing cold warehouses (not exactly my idea of high finance).
Some jobs are easier to find purpose in than others. But as a follower of Jesus, we have this extra layer of gospel meaning we are searching for as well. How does this impact the way we make a living?
You’re a Christian. You work in the marketplace. Your faith is vitally important to your everyday life. And so you ask yourself a question: How does my faith fit into my work story? This is a good quesiton. A noble question. But I believe it’s also a foundationally flawed question.
I think there’s a better one: What role does my everyday work play in God’s story? This question reframes the whole discussion in a powerfully redemptive way. We aren’t main characters in a story we are writing about ourselves. We are beloved members of the supporting cast in a divine narrative God has been writing since the beginning of time.
Do you want more meaning and purpose for your day job? Embed your story in God’s Great Story.