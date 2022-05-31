If I ask why you go to work every day, a majority of you would statistcally answer “because I need money to pay my bills.” This isn’t a wrong answer. It’s even an honorable answer. Life carries with it responsibility and we trade our time and our skillsets for the resources it requires to support ourselves and our families. This is a beautiful and God-honoring thing.

But so many of us experience some level of meaninglessness in our day-jobs because this is as far as it goes. And because we live in a sin-broken world, we engage this bill-paying exercise through the “thorns and thistles” of post-Fall Genesis chapter 3. Work is toil, a struggle, a drudgery we have to endure because that’s what this life requires.

But if the Gospel truly redeems and resurrects all things (Colossians 1:19-20), then our daily work is also part of that resurrection promise. We won’t experience the fullness of that resurrection this side of Christ’s second coming, but we can certainly enjoy its first-fruits.

What if we reimagined our day-jobs, not simply through the financial requirements of this life, but through the beauty of The Great Commandment? What if we embraced our daily work, no matter how celebrated or menial the task, as a sacred opportunity to honor God and love our neighbors as ourselves?

Work and The Great Commandment is the subject of the latest episode of the Missional Marketplace Podcast out today! We also talk with my friend Darren Messick about how he has reimagined his job at a global shipping company through the lens of the Gospel. Darren’s energy is contagious!

