Nothing captivates me like the Gospel. The reason Christianity – true Gospel Christianity – is so compelling to me is because it is rooted in God’s work for us, not our work for God. This isn’t some superficial characteristic.

What some may think of as Christianity is actually counterfeit religious moralism. Moralism starts with reforming my behavior. The Gospel starts with restoring my identity.

Moralism is powerless.

The Gospel is transformative.

And this miracle of Jesus’ finished work for us puts every human being on equal footing: middle class suburbanite, northeastern urban intellectual, sub-Saharan tribesman, billionaire tech mogul, poverty stricken single parent – all of us are separated from God and completely incapable of closing the gap. All of us are in the same dire position: dead in our sins.

And Jesus came for us! Every one of us who simply give up our own manic efforts to save ourselves and put our trust in Him.

You don’t have to “become something” to become a Christian, you just have to surrender to Someone. It’s Jesus’ work, not mine. Not yours. Jesus is the hero of the Story, and this is the definition of Good News.

“For by grace you have been saved through faith. And this is not your own doing; it is the gift of God, not a result of works, so that no one may boast.”‭‭—Ephesians‬ ‭2:8-9‬

Let this Gospel truth saturate everything you do this week, including your everyday work. The Gospel redeems and resurrects all things.

EAT BREAKFAST, BE ENCOURAGED

Join us November 18th for our next Stone Table Christian Business Breakfast. We will hear from Matthew Rohrs, CEO of Sinapis. Matthew’s unique background combines investment management and international economic development with rich spiritual leadership. Matthew will draw on his unique marketplace experience to help us understand the sacredness of our everyday work.

We will also hear from our friend Chuck Rapp, a marketplace leader whose career spanned over 40 years in IT and Quality Management. Chuck has now turned his marketplace experience toward the mission field and oversees strategic development on the continent of Africa with One Mission Society.

Both Matthew and Chuck have powerful insights into the intersection of faith and the marketplace and will be a great encouragement to you in your everyday work.

Grab breakfast and coffee, network with other marketplace believers, and learn from these amazing speakers as they share their experiences. This event is for any business person who wants to learn more about how their faith can integrate more into their everyday work.

​Join us on Friday November 18, 2022 from 7:00 – 8:15am at Level Two Co-Working in Plainfield. Please register in advance so we know how many people to expect. We look forward to seeing you there!

NOTE: All proceeds from ticket sales will go to Project Rescue, a Christian anti-sex trafficking organization.

