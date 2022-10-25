My guess is that most of you don’t have a well studied, reflective, or overtly taught theology of everyday work. I certainly didn’t. My work theology was assumed, and it’s safe to say I mindlessly inferred at least some of it from Saturday morning cartoons. I call this Looney Tunes work theology.

Perhaps some of you, like me, are old enough to remember when cartoons were confined mostly to Saturday mornings. We didn’t have whole networks dedicated to cartoon entertainment or endless on-demand options for Popeye, Woody Woodpecker, and the Animaniacs. Saturday mornings, and maybe a few hours after school, were the only place to consume your cartoon diet.

Maybe you remember the classic Looney Tunes series with icons like Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and the Roadrunner. Well occasionally, one of those characters, maybe Elmer Fudd, would meet his demise (in a “wascally wabbit” hunting accident) and we would see him floating up into the sky, laying on a cloud, and playing a harp with a halo over his head.

In absence of clear teaching on the subject, this is what my young mind assumed heaven was going to be: cloud sitting and harp playing for all eternity.

So if Adam and Eve were created to lay around all day in a garden on a permanent vacation, and heaven is just laying on clouds and paying stringed instruments into perpetuity, then what in the world is this weird 40+ years of hard labor we’re sentenced to here in between? This work thing has to be some kind of mistake right? Some kind of punishment from God for our sins?

Nope. Work was actually God’s idea. Check this out: “The Lord God took the man and put him in the garden of Eden to work it and keep it.” (Genesis 2:15)

The whole tree, and the serpent, and the fruit, and the fall of man…that doesn’t happen until Genesis 3. We’re still in Genesis 2! Work is not some post-fall punishment for our sin. Work is part of God’s original design for mankind. Is it broken by sin? YES! We experience our work through the broken “thorns and thistles” reality of this life. But work itself is not punishment, it’s purpose.

We were created to “work and keep” God’s creation. And redeemed by the Gospel we can experience the first fruits of that redeemed purpose in our everyday work today. So let’s get to it!

Accelerating the Great Commission through the Marketplace,

Erik Cooper | The Stone Table