As I began to think about Holy Week, I remembered these words I wrote nine years ago from a hospital bed on Easter morning. I hope it encourages you. Momentary affliction is our current reality, but resurrection is our eternal promise. And resurrection dawns in the darkest of places.

Be encouraged this week. He is risen! In Christ, we will rise too.

I’m spending Easter in a hospital bed this year.

It’s a strange place to celebrate resurrection, because there’s not much new life around here today. Colored eggs and Easter lilies have been replaced with the constant droning of blood pressure machines and IV drips. Honestly, it feels the opposite of alive.

Throwing HIPAA to the wind, I’ll give you a little insight into what’s landed me here. I’ve apparently won the lottery of medical conditions as only 1.5 in 100,000 adults develop CVT (or blood clots in the veins in their head) each year. And the underlying blood condition that formed these clots is even rarer. It’s possible this caused my seizure last month, and the poor flow of blood through my body has also driven my blood pressure to uncomfortable levels.

As a general rule, you want to bore your doctors. But my docs are giddy with the exhilaration of an explorer on the verge of a unique discovery. They want to bring medical students by my room to quiz me on my condition. I was even told my strange story could be a potential writeup for a medical journal. This is not how you want to become famous.

The symptoms are treatable, and the prognosis is ultimately for a long and normal life. But in the mean time, I’m spending this beautiful Sunday FaceTime-ing my way into the family Easter dinner from the second floor of IU West Hospital.