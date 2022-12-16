Being an overtly faith-based company has its obvious advantages. We try to honor the diverse backgrounds of our staff, but we’ve never been afraid to talk about Jesus. That’s especially true during the holiday season.

When I talk with our team about Christmas, I usually highlight its unusual direction. Did you know Christmas has a very specific trajectory? Unlike all the religions of this world, the gospel is not a ladder we climb or a mountain we ascend. It’s not a product we sell. It’s not an argument to win or a set of morals to debate.

The gospel is news we proclaim. It’s the Good News about God’s game-changing movement toward us.

A few years back at our company Christmas party, I had the honor of sharing some thoughts with our entire staff. The basic idea is in the reprint of our employee newsletter below. The Gospel message is at the heart of Christmas. Regardless of who signs your paycheck, maybe you’ll find yourself in here somewhere, too.

Dear Staff, Christmas is a time for joy, family, giving, warm feelings, cheesy songs, and over-indulging (come on, let’s be honest). I know all of us step into this season in our own ways, with our own histories, with our own perspectives and emotions (good and bad). And while most of you are probably fully aware that CRF is Christian-based company, we’ve tried hard to never make any of you feel like you have to share our beliefs to be a valued member of the team. I hope you would concur. That said, it would feel funny not to mention the core of the Christmas season in the December “Holiday” edition of the employee newsletter. And here’s that game-changing reality: God came for us. No, really. I hope you caught that. God came for us. You see, most of us instinctively know a “religion” that is about striving to live right and earn our way into God’s good graces. But Christmas flips this “work your way to God” idea right on its head. When we were far from God and couldn’t get to Him, He didn’t demand that we figure out how to cross the great divide. The eternal God put on human skin and moved into our sin-broken neighborhood. We think that’s pretty amazing news – you know, the kind worth celebrating with a major holiday or something. And it’s our sincere hope that wherever you are and whatever you believe, you and your families have your best Christmas ever. Jesus came. Immanuel. Our God is with us. Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas to you, too. The Lord is come! Christmas is an action word and it’s moving in a specific direction – directly toward you and me. Maybe consider mentioning that to someone this year. It’s pretty Good News.

Accelerating the Great Commission through the Marketplace,

Erik Cooper | The Stone Table