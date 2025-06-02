Learn. Give. Go. | The Stone Table 2.0

What if the line between sacred and secular was never meant to exist?

At The Stone Table, we’re not just talking about bridging that divide—we’re dismantling it.

Welcome to Stone Table 2.0—a bold movement mobilizing marketplace Christians to embrace the sacred value of their work, wealth, and witness in God’s global mission. Whether you’re a CEO, accountant, barista, or student—if you belong to Jesus, the Great Commission belongs to you.

For too long, Christians have lived divided lives—spiritual on Sunday, secular on Monday. But God never intended your work to be separate from your faith. We believe the marketplace is a mission field, and we’ve built a path to help believers engage that mission through three simple steps: Learn. Give. Go.

Whether you’re called to lead, to fund, or to go, there’s a role for everyone in God’s global story.

Key Takeaways:

All work has sacred value in God’s Kingdom.

Marketplace skills are Great Commission skills.

You don’t have to quit your job to be used by God—you just have to submit it to Him.

Learn. Give. Go. is a tangible way to live out your calling.

The sacred/secular divide is being dismantled by believers like you.

Quotes to Remember:

“Too many Christians still live divided lives—spiritual on Sunday, secular on Monday.”

“We believe the whole Church can take the whole Gospel to the whole world.”

“Your giving doesn’t just fund missions—it fuels Christ-centered initiatives in unreached places.”

“We’re turning theology into action by mobilizing everyday work for eternal purpose.”