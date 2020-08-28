This week we are sitting down with Erik Cooper, the president of The Stone Table to talk about knowledge verses wisdom. After sending his daughters off to college he hopes that they attain knowledge, but seek out wisdom.
Erik Cooper
After starting his career in the business world, Erik spent 12 years in full-time ministry, both on staff at a large suburban church and as a church planter in a downtown urban context. In addition to his role at The Stone Table, he also serves as the Vice President of Community Reinvestment Foundation, a nonprofit real estate company that provides high-quality affordable housing all over Indiana while investing its profits into missions through The Stone Table.
