Ever wondered what the Bible had to say about business? As believers, we must understand that God created us to take care of his creation and we are to carry His kingdom into the broken world. Click to hear Erik Cooper share some Bible verses about entrepreneurship and business found in:

Genesis 2:15

Genesis 1:28

Colossians 1:19-20

Matthew 22:36-40

Share this video as The Stone Table continues its mission to empower others and reach the lost.