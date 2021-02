In this video, Dick Brogden of Live Dead talks to Erik Cooper of The Stone Table, about missions in Saudi Arabia and how you can join. There is tons of great information as Dick shares about Saudi Arabia and how it’s changing. Also, there’s plenty of great stories in between.

