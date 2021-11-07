Let’s talk a little bit about humility in leadership. You know leaders are leaders oftentimes because they are very skilled. They’re very talented, they are charismatic, they can draw attention, they have good ideas, they can cast vision, and sometimes that can cause leaders, including me, to begin to think they are the driving force. And so, as Christians, we know that we are called to humility; that arrogance doesn’t really partner itself well with the gospel and the gospel redeemed life. So, how do we fight against this? I think a lot of it is simply just a turn of perspective, right? Think about it this way: The Gospel should be the most humbling encounter that any leader ever has in his or her life because the gospel says you are no longer, I am no longer, the hero of my own story. That I was so broken, I was so fallible, that even my good works are done from wrong perspectives and from wrong urges and desires that I can’t even redeem myself with my own good intentions, right? The gospel says to me I cannot be the hero, I cannot fix what’s wrong with me, so I needed a savior. There is nothing more humbling in leadership. And so, if you are stepping into a leadership role, if you are in a leadership role and you are a believer, and you fight maybe a little bit against this narcissism that’s built into our personalities and our sinful human nature, remember you need a savior. The Gospel says you cannot save yourself and that should be the most humbling thing for any leader to step into, and it will supercharge our leadership in the marketplace, in the church, in whatever capacity we find ourselves in life for. Remember there is a hero and it is not me.