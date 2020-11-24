Use your personal gifts to reach the unreached people of th e world!

God is going to use teachers, entrepreneurs, people with heart gifts, hand gifts, head gifts, business gifts, and academic gifts to change the world

How are you going to use your gifts to reach the unreached?

Let us know in the comments

Join The Stone Table in the mission to reach the unreached

Follow us for more edifying content

Instagram:@thestonetable_org

Facebook: The Stone Table

Youtube: The Stone Table

#thestonetable #unreachedpeople #unreachedpeoplegroups #gifts