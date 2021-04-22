In light of the Derek Chauvin verdict, we want to revisit this article from last summer. In these highly charged emotional moments, let’s remember to look to Jesus. We are grateful for the law and glimpses of temporal, human justice. But ultimately, the Gospel is the only power that can supernaturally transform the human heart and heal the sinful racial divides that plague our fallen world. May these moments humble us and open our hearts to the soul- searching of the Holy Spirit. We can trust the “Gospel surgery” that only He can do. Don’t be afraid to let Him look inside.

With unified hearts, we say today, “Come, Lord Jesus!” (Revelation 22:20)