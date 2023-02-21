https://youtu.be/Cj2_AnjGQO0

Are you feeling called to make a difference in the world through global missions, but unsure of where to start? In this video, we dive into the three key questions you need to ask yourself to uncover your unique path in global missions. Join us as we explore the deep personal reflection required to find your passion, your skills, and your calling in global missions work. Whether you’re just starting to explore this path or looking to reaffirm your purpose, these questions will help guide you towards fulfilling your destiny in making a positive impact on the world.