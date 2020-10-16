We all can admit that we are bombarded everyday with all kinds of information. From news outlets to our social media consumption, it’s easy to get lost in it all. When this happens fear and anxiety can easily set in before the day can begin. Today Erik gives us a scripture to help us focus our minds on something new.
About The Author
Darren Cooper
After spending years on the creative staffs at multiple churches and even starting a business of his own, Darren joined The Stone Table team to help in all things creative. He is also a producer and composer and loves to speak through the medium of music. Find out more at darrencoopermusic.com.
