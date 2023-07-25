In this week’s video we discuss the transformative power of embracing small beginnings. Join Erik Cooper, the President of The Stone Table as he shares the inspiring story of CRF Affordable Housing and the three decades of faith and resilience. Hit the play button now and be inspired to embrace your own journey with confidence. Like, share, and subscribe for more empowering content on faith, business, and global missions.
Weekly Newsletter: Living in the Dissonance of the In-Between
November 30, 2022
Leadership through the Lens of the Gospel, Part 1
Impacting The Nations: An Interview With Dave Wigington
