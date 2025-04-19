Dear Pastor…

4 Questions Marketplace Believers Wish Their Pastor Knew They Were Asking



1. Am I less “called” because I’m not a pastor or missionary?

Not even close. Every believer is called, and that calling takes shape through diverse vocational assignments across every sphere of life. God’s mission isn’t limited to ministry titles—it extends to wherever He’s placed His people. The Kingdom needs faithful engineers, artists, managers, and entrepreneurs, too.

Listen: The Sacred-Secular Divide



2. Does God actually care about my 9-to-5?

He does. God’s Great Story doesn’t pause when we clock in—it plays out in boardrooms, classrooms, jobsites, and even Zoom calls. Work is not some post-fall punishment for our sin, it was actually part of God’s good design from the beginning (Genesis 2:15). That spreadsheet? That sales pitch? Redeemed by the Gospel, they can become sacred ground for everyday Kingdom engagement.

Read: In the Beginning, There Was Work!



3. How do I bring the gospel into my everyday work life?

The gospel reminds us we’re not working for God’s approval but from it. We often look to work to earn things beneath the surface—identity, status, security, even a sense of worth. But Jesus has already secured all of that on our behalf. That frees us to work with excellence, humility, and joy—not to prove ourselves, but to love others and glorify God. And when we live and work this way, people notice. Gospel-shaped lives invite curiosity—and often open doors for conversations about the hope that drives us. The starting line for our work is the finished work of Jesus.

Read: From Not For: Gospel Fuel for Your Everyday Work



4. Could my marketplace skills be used on the mission field?

Yes! In today’s world, business is opening doors in places traditional missionaries can’t go. Accountants, engineers, entrepreneurs, and educators are bringing the gospel to unreached nations through the marketplace. We believe the next generation of global missionaries are not just in our bible colleges, they’re also in our business schools. Marketplace skills are missionary skills!

Watch: Marketplace Skills are Missionary Skills

