You Are Not God’s B-Team

Erik Cooper shares a story about his son’s journey to making the C Team in middle school basketball—a reminder of how so many marketplace believers feel about their role in God’s Kingdom. They see pastors and missionaries as the A Team, while they feel like B Team or even C Team leftovers. But that’s not how God sees you. The Great Commission isn’t just for a select few—it’s for all of us. Whether you’re in business, healthcare, education, or any other field, you have a Kingdom calling. The gospel moves through everyday work, through faithful business leaders, employees, and entrepreneurs who say yes to God’s purpose. This is exactly what CRF has been about for over 30 years—using business as a vehicle for missions, proving that the marketplace is a mission field too.