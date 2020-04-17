We love this conversation!

We often define the business world by its excesses, and those critiques aren’t all wrong. But that’s not the real story of the marketplace.

Profitable businesses dedicated to God that creates jobs provide for families and care for people in ways that nothing else can. That is why we wanted you to hear from our friend Matthew Rohrs of Sinapis, as we discuss the life-changing work they are doing with East African entrepreneurs in poor countries each and every day.