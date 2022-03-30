I’m on vacation this week with my whole family — Mandy and all three of our kids, my mom and dad, my brother and sister-in-law and their two little ones, and even some dear friends we’ve known for 25 years. So I thought it would be a good week to share an excerpt from my book on the rhythms of work and rest. I hope it encourages and challenges you the way it does me. Now back to the beach…

From Missional Marketplace: Finding Your Everyday Work in God’s Eternal Plan, Chapter 12:

I looked at my calendar recently and noticed something unusual: There was nothing there. There were zero colored appointment blocks in the Saturday column. It was glorious discovery that I decided to embrace fully.

I slept until I naturally woke up (which, unfortunately, isn’t very late for me anymore). I spent the morning drinking coffee and reading some good books. I put my feet up for a little college football in the afternoon. I had a nice dinner out with the family that evening. It was a beautiful, restful, re-energizing sabbath.

For me, that kind of rest is a discipline. I migrate toward busyness. I feel good when I’m accomplishing things. I’m driven by checking the next thing off that never ending to-do list. But rest isn’t just a nice idea. We’re actually commanded to do it.

Taking a day away from work each week began in Genesis 2 when the Creator of the universe modeled it for us Himself.

On the seventh day God had finished his work of creation, so he rested from all his work. And God blessed the seventh day and declared it holy, because it was the day when he rested from all his work of creation. (Genesis 2:2–3 NLT, emphasis mine)

Not only is rest a gift from God; it’s also a regular reminder that the world doesn’t rise and fall on our ability to get things done. We are needy people who require rest and find our strength in our dependence on Jesus. Every time I get a little too self-reliant, Lord reminds me that my humanity requires me to shut down and sleep for twenty-five to thirty percent of my life. That’s humility at its finest.

