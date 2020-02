We’ve all heard stories of incredible faith, the kind that puts you back in your chair, but not often are you in the room with those people.

Recently, David Tripple, of Covenant Christian High School, had the humbling opportunity to visit the persecuted church (in an undisclosed location) and hear first hand accounts of radical faith.

Check this out and tell us that it doesn’t humble you to hear stories like this. Thank you to David and his part in bringing this story to life.

Enjoy.