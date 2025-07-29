Reimagining Your Day Job as Kingdom Work

Whether you love, hate, or just tolerate your job, here’s some encouragement for today:
The gospel doesn’t call every believer to leave their profession and enter full-time ministry. But it does call every believer to make Jesus the center of their life—and to embrace their work as a way to serve His Kingdom.
If you want renewed meaning in your day job, reimagine it through the lens of the Great Commandment: Love God. Love your neighbor. Every morning when the alarm goes off, we’re given a fresh opportunity to honor God and love people through our work.
So let me ask: how could you reimagine your day job as an opportunity to serve God and love your neighbor as yourself?
Action Step:
This week, take five minutes to pray before you start your workday. Ask God to help you see your tasks, your coworkers, and your customers through the lens of love, both for Him and for them.