Reimagining Your Day Job as Kingdom Work

I love to joke that I’m a “recovering accountant,” and that I’ve been clean of all debits and credits for 25 years now. If you’re an accountant, I apologize—for the joke, not your profession.

The five or so years I spent in both public and private accounting were tough on me. Not only did I not enjoy the work, but I was also too immature to even try connecting any Kingdom purpose to it.

The businesses we served created products and services that added real value to their employees, local communities, and the broader world. But instead of viewing my work as a way to help these businesses thrive, I focused on the fact that I had to wear a suit and tie every day and how many overtime hours I had to grind through during busy season.

In the end, I wasn’t meant to be an accountant. But sometimes I wish I could go back and relive those years with a Gospel-redeemed worldview, and learn how to embrace even the drudgery with a sense of purpose.