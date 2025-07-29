Reimagining Your Day Job as Kingdom Work

I love to joke that I’m a “recovering accountant,” and that I’ve been clean of all debits and credits for 25 years now. If you’re an accountant, I apologize—for the joke, not your profession.

The five or so years I spent in both public and private accounting were tough on me. Not only did I not enjoy the work, but I was also too immature to even try connecting any Kingdom purpose to it.

The businesses we served created products and services that added real value to their employees, local communities, and the broader world. But instead of viewing my work as a way to help these businesses thrive, I focused on the fact that I had to wear a suit and tie every day and how many overtime hours I had to grind through during busy season.

In the end, I wasn’t meant to be an accountant. But sometimes I wish I could go back and relive those years with a Gospel-redeemed worldview, and learn how to embrace even the drudgery with a sense of purpose.

Whether you love, hate, or just tolerate your job, here’s some encouragement for today:

The gospel doesn’t call every believer to leave their profession and enter full-time ministry. But it does call every believer to make Jesus the center of their life—and to embrace their work as a way to serve His Kingdom.

If you want renewed meaning in your day job, reimagine it through the lens of the Great Commandment: Love God. Love your neighbor. Every morning when the alarm goes off, we’re given a fresh opportunity to honor God and love people through our work.

So let me ask: how could you reimagine your day job as an opportunity to serve God and love your neighbor as yourself?

Action Step:

This week, take five minutes to pray before you start your workday. Ask God to help you see your tasks, your coworkers, and your customers through the lens of love, both for Him and for them.

Accelerating the Great Commission through the Marketplace,

Erik Cooper | The Stone Table

