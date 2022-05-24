Thanks for listening to Episode 4 of The Missional Marketplace Podcast with Erik and Darren Cooper! In this episode, the brothers discuss work theology and discover the divine purpose for those that work in the marketplace. We also get to hear the story of Ryan Crozier, a pastor and an entrepreneur. The Lord ultimately led Ryan to the mission field utilizing his passion for both the Gospel and the marketplace to push the Kingdom of God forward in Eastern Europe.

Agency Boon is a full-scale marketing agency that is driven by an underlying passion for the people of Romania. We think Ryan’s story and perspective will encourage you to embrace your everyday work as part of God’s Great Story.

Please share, follow, and rate this show (we prefer all the stars if you don’t mind) on your podcast platform of choice. It goes a long way to help establish us as a new podcast. Other helpful links related to this show are listed below:

Agency Boon: https://www.agencyboon.com

Missional Marketplace Book: https://www.erikcooper.me https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/173…

The Stone Table: https://TheStoneTable.org

Weekly Newsletter Signup 5-Day Daily Devotional https://www.facebook.com/thestonetable https://www.instagram.com/thestonetab… https://www.linkedin.com/company/1367…