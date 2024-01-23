Konica Butler | The Power of Being Found Faultless

In this episode, Konica Butler shares her powerful message at a Christian business breakfast. She emphasizes that marketplace skills are missionary skills and discusses how God finding her faultless has inspired her to serve others. Konica shares touching stories of compassion and support, highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding in the marketplace. Her inspiring words remind us of our purpose and the impact we can make in the lives of others.
The Stone Table
OUR MISSION The Stone Table Exists to Mobilize Marketplace Believers for The Great Commission.