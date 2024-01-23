fbpx

Konica Butler | The Power of Being Found Faultless

by | Jan 23, 2024 | Resources

In this episode, Konica Butler shares her powerful message at a Christian business breakfast. She emphasizes that marketplace skills are missionary skills and discusses how God finding her faultless has inspired her to serve others. Konica shares touching stories of compassion and support, highlighting the importance of empathy and understanding in the marketplace. Her inspiring words remind us of our purpose and the impact we can make in the lives of others.

The Stone Table

OUR MISSION
The Stone Table Exists to Mobilize Marketplace Believers for The Great Commission.

You might also like…

See All Articles

HOW WE GIVE

We partner with global missions initiatives that focus on taking the Gospel to unreached places.

GIVE

GIVE

Partner With Us

Donate Now

WHAT WE DO

The Great Commission

Unreached People Groups

Business As Mission

Faith & Work

RESOURCES

Start

Events

Articles

Video Library

Podcast

Missional Marketplace Book

GO WITH US

AGWM

Live Dead

BAM Intern

RESOURCES

Start

Events

Articles

Video Library

Podcast

Missional Marketplace Book

QUESTIONS?

3 + 2 =

LEARN WITH US

Speaking & Teaching

Course

Coaching

Coworking - Coming Soon

Incubator

Seminar

RESOURCES

Start

Events

Articles

Video Library

Podcast

Missional Marketplace Book

QUESTIONS?

2 + 15 =

OUR MISSION

The Stone Table exists to mobilize marketplace believers for the Great Commission.

WHO WE ARE

About Us

Our Story

Our Mission

Staff

Partners

FAQ

WHAT WE DO

The Great Commission

Unreached People Groups

Business As Mission

Faith & Work

RESOURCES

Start

Events

Articles

Video Library

Podcast

Missional Marketplace Book

CONTACT

Contact Us

Newsletter Sign-up

Start

Events

CONNECT

HOME OFFICE

2498 Perry Crossing Way
Plainfield, IN 46168

info@thestonetable.org

(317) 520-8580

CONTACT

4 + 6 =