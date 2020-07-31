The construction industry has a slight reputation of taking advantages of people and establishments. Although this can be true, companies like T&W have been doing everything they can to make God the focal point of their business. This week we sat down with our good friend Steve Shehorn who says, “Just because we center around Him doesn’t mean that this is easy. It is very difficult. But it is vital.” T&W is making a different in their industry one project at a time.
