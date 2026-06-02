Does My Career Actually Matter To God?

Why Your Job Already Matters to God (Even If It Doesn’t Feel Like It)

Most believers carry a quiet ache to work. They sit in meetings, build spreadsheets, drive trucks, frame houses, edit footage, and underneath all of it is a nagging question: Does any of this actually matter to God?

If that’s you, the answer is yes. And once you see why, your Monday morning will never look the same.

In a recent Christian Business Breakfast conversation, three voices unpacked one of the most freeing truths in Scripture. Your work is not the problem. Your theology of work is.

The Lie of the Sacred-Secular Divide

Most Christians live with an unspoken belief that there are two categories of life: things God cares about (prayer, church, missions, full-time ministry) and things He tolerates (your job, your inbox, your to-do list).

This is the sacred-secular divide. And it is a lie.

One panelist, a filmmaker, described how he used to view his business and even his creative work as somehow less spiritual than the explicitly “ministry” parts of his life. The shift came when he started looking for what he called God’s fingerprints in his everyday work.

“The more I’ve trained myself to be sensitive to the Holy Spirit and to see where God’s fingerprints already are, that’s where I’ve found purpose in my work.”

The fingerprints were already there. He just had to learn to see them.

You Are the Mobile Unit of God’s Presence

A second panelist offered a phrase that lands like a hammer.

You are the mobile unit of God’s presence.

In the Old Testament, God’s presence dwelt in a fixed place. The tabernacle. The temple. People came to a building. But after the resurrection, everything changed. The Spirit of God now resides inside every believer.

The host pushed the metaphor further with a pointed analogy. Before cell phones, you were tethered to the wall by a cord. You couldn’t take the call with you. The resurrection upgraded the believer from a wall phone to a cell phone.

The temple is no longer a building. The temple is you. And the temple goes with you wherever you go. Into your office. Onto the job site. Into the school pickup line. Into the meeting that feels like a waste of time.

If God’s presence is there, then God cares about what happens there.

God Doesn’t Care About Your Job. He Cares About You.

The third panelist offered a gentle correction most Christians have never heard.

“You’re right. God doesn’t care about your job. He cares about you.”

Read that again, slowly.

This is not a downgrade of your work. It is a reordering of priorities. God is not nervous about whether you became an accountant, a teacher, or a contractor. He is interested in who you are becoming as you do those things and who you are loving while you do them.

That reframes everything. The pressure to “find your calling” as if it were one specific job assigned to you in heaven before you were born starts to dissolve.

Calling vs Assignment: The Distinction That Changes Everything

Here is the heart of it.

Every believer shares one calling. Love God. Love others. Glorify Jesus. That is the calling, and it does not change whether you preach sermons or pour concrete.

Every believer has different assignments. A filmmaker. A pastor. A mortgage broker. A nurse. A stay-at-home parent. These are assignments within the calling, not competing callings.

Most Christians have been trained to use the word calling to mean full-time vocational ministry. But that creates a separation Scripture never intended.

Here is the kicker. The word vocation itself comes from the Latin vocare, which literally means to call. Your job is your calling, in the sense that it is the assignment through which you live out the one calling you share with every other believer.

Whether you are making widgets or preaching sermons, you are called.

How to Live This Out Tomorrow

Three practical shifts:

Look for God’s fingerprints. Stop asking, “Is God here?” and start asking, “Where is God already at work?” He is moving in the conversations, the problems, the people. Train your eyes. Carry the temple with you. When you walk into work tomorrow, remember what you actually are. Not just an employee. Not just a manager. The mobile unit of God’s presence. That changes how you talk, how you respond to pressure, and how you treat the person in the next cubicle. Stop chasing a calling. Live the one you already have. Love God. Love others. Do whatever you do unto His glory. The assignment will sort itself out.

The Bottom Line

If you have been waiting for permission to believe your work matters, here it is.

It already does.

Not because the work itself is sacred, but because you are. The Spirit lives in you. And wherever you go, He goes too.

That’s not just theology. That’s a job description.

Want to go deeper into the connection between your faith and your everyday work? Start with our free five-day devotional at thestonetable.org/start.

Full Transcript

[00:00] If you were going to talk to somebody today who says, “My job doesn’t matter to God,” what would you say to them?

[00:05] I would tell them: be curious and look for God’s fingerprints wherever you are. In the past, there were certain aspects of the filmmaking process, or even just owning a business, that I didn’t see as sacred. Like I said, I’m more of an artist than a business salesman, so there were parts of the business I didn’t see as sacred. But the more I’ve trained myself to be sensitive to the Holy Spirit and to see where God’s fingerprints already are or where He’s moving, that’s where I’ve found purpose in my work. So that’s what I would say to someone who doesn’t find purpose in their work: look for God’s fingerprints.

[00:48] So encouraging, man. Trent, how about you?

[00:53] Yeah, we’ve talked a little bit of temple language and Holy Spirit. What I would tell someone is that they are the mobile unit of God’s presence. I love that phrase. Before I started working, someone told me, “You’re the mobile unit of God’s presence.” So when you step into the office, when you go to the site, wherever you go, God’s presence is with you. And if God’s presence is there, He cares about it. He’s with you specifically. So as you go throughout the office, grab a coffee, talk to someone, sit down at your task, have a meeting, God’s presence is there with you. To me, that has always stood out, because even though I may not always see God’s presence or have direct revelation, God is still present with me, and He’s able to work through those times.

[01:50] Yeah, so good. The mobile unit of God’s presence. I heard somebody say one time that what happened when Jesus died and was resurrected, it was like it moved us from a wall phone to a cell phone. It used to be that the temple’s presence was stuck to the wall. Steve and I are probably the only ones old enough to remember that, but there was a day when I’d call Mandy from school and I’d have to go out in the hallway with this long cord. We were stuck to the wall. But what has happened is that the resurrection of Jesus and the bringing of the Spirit means now the temple resides in us. That’s why I love that analogy. We’re like the mobile phones. We’re the mobile units of God’s presence. The temple goes with us wherever we go. Man, that is beautiful. I hope that encourages somebody today. Steve, how about you? What would you say to somebody struggling?

[02:44] I think I’d say, “You’re right. God doesn’t care about your job. He cares about you.” He cares about everybody you come in contact with, regardless of what you’re doing. Life is really simple when it comes down to it. We’re just called to love God and love others. It’s not easy, but it’s not complex. So whatever we do, we do it unto the glory of God. Especially in America, I think we feel this pressure to find our calling, what is the thing God has called us to do. Well, He’s called us to love Him and love others. That’s the calling. And life gives you different paths to choose along the way. You end up having a teacher who inspires you in high school, and that steers your vocational interest. Then you go to college, meet somebody, switch majors. It’s not this predestined “you were put on this planet to put widgets together.” We’re put on this planet to love God and love others, and whatever we do, we do that. God is going to bless that.

[03:55] Such a good reminder. We talk a lot here about the difference between calling and assignment. Going back to what you were saying about church camp, I think this is an important thing. When we talk to people who feel like God is leading them into full-time vocational ministry, sometimes the terminology we use, “calling,” ends up creating separation that it was never intended to create. So if we understand that all of us as believers really have the same calling, everyone has the same calling, you are called. If you are in Christ, you are called. And then to realize the word vocation, the one we use for “What do you do for a living? You’re an accountant, you’re a filmmaker, you’re in the mortgage business,” the root of that word is vocare, which means calling. So if we really understand that whether we’re making widgets or preaching sermons, we’re all called to the glory of Jesus and to the love of our neighbor, we have different assignments within that calling, but you are called.