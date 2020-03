On a recent trip to Africa Erik, the President of The Stone Table, had the privilege of witnessing a Muslim background believer’s baptism. On average it takes about seven years for a Muslim to find faith in Jesus so this was a special moment and one that he will never forget.

In this week’s video Erik not only shares the story of this baptism, he also shares something that was this man couldn’t stop saying as he was baptised. We believe it will challenge and inspire you today.

Enjoy.