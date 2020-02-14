Have you ever felt like there is no real purpose to your day job? When you wake up it’s hard to even muster up the strength to hit the alarm clock because you know how the day is going to feel? Yes, there are those jobs that just aren’t right for us, but what happens when you feel like this all of the time?

This week Erik shares a quote from Rabbi Daniel Lapin that we believe will help bring some perspective to your job and meaning to your everyday, even if you don’t love what you do right now.

Check it out!