Common Ground | The One Thing We All Have In Common

What does an Indigenous farmer high in the Andes, a Muslim shop owner in East Africa, an Arab oil executive in Abu Dhabi, a street vendor in Kolkata, or a middle-class American running a real estate nonprofit in Indiana all have in common? One profound truth: Jesus came for all of us.

Marketplace skills are missionary skills. I recently returned from South America, adding to the 44 countries I’ve been privileged to visit across six continents (and no plans for Antarctica!). This cross-cultural journey has taught me one thing—whether people are wealthy or impoverished, living in democratic, socialist, communist, secular, or religious societies, one truth resonates everywhere on this planet: Jesus came for all of us.

That’s what amazes me endlessly about the gospel. There’s nothing like it. While systems and religions worldwide may offer steps for managing sin or improving oneself, only the gospel declares this: A Savior has come for us. When we couldn’t get to God, God came to us.

It’s radical, it’s counterintuitive, and it’s completely contrary to our self-salvation instincts. But this good news transcends all cultures, political systems, and socioeconomic divides. It doesn’t make us all the same; it makes us alive. There’s nothing we can do to earn or buy our way in—all we can do is humble ourselves, surrender, and follow. The finished work belongs to Jesus.

So, friends, this gospel is good news for you, for me, for our neighbors, and for the ends of the earth. Will you join us in ensuring everyone hears that Christ came for them, too?