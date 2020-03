It’s been a scary week, and it seems that every update from the news just gets scarier. Coronavirus has rapidly overtaken daily life like few things I’ve seen in our lifetime. We’re not quite sure how to process the volume of information and emotion that is being throw our way.

Because of this reality we wanted to sit down with Doctor Darrell Solet to get his perspective as someone who is on the front lines of the COVID-19 epidemic. He gives great perspective in this scary time.

Enjoy.