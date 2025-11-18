From Stone to Flesh | Gil Williams Story of Transformation

In this unforgettable testimony, you’ll hear the journey of a soldier who carried unimaginable trauma, hatred, and grief after witnessing the death of lifelong friends—both at home and on the battlefield. His heart grew cold. His pain became armor. And bitterness became his “normal.” But God wasn’t done with him.

Through the faithful persistence of a friend, a surprising encounter in a church, and a divine interruption that softened a stone-hard heart, he found himself called to the very people he once wanted dead: Muslims.

What happened next can only be described as miraculous. From a tense encounter with a former Iraqi enemy… to a life-changing conversation in a Muslim barbershop… to leading men to Christ one by one… this story shows the power of the gospel to renew minds, reshape identities, and transform enemies into brothers.

If you’ve ever wondered whether God can redeem the deepest wounds or rewrite the darkest parts of your story—this video is for you.

Key Takeaways:

– God can turn bitterness into compassion and hatred into love.

– Obedience often begins where comfort ends.

– Healing starts when we surrender our story to Jesus.

– Your calling may be found in the very place you least expect.

– The gospel transforms enemies into family.

Quotes:

“My heart turned to stone instantly. I hated every single Muslim.”

“He came and picked me up every Sunday for three months straight.”

“Everything inside me wanted to reach across the table—but God held me.”

“Why won’t you obey Me?” “He took that stone heart and He rolled it away.”

Timestamps:

00:00 – Childhood friend lost in a driveby

00:38 – The battlefield moment that hardened his heart

01:10 – Brokenness, alcohol, and a faithful friend

01:55 – The unexpected invitation to church

02:30 – Face-to-face with a former enemy

03:20 – Wrestling with God’s call

04:05 – The breaking point and surrender

05:00 – The Muslim barbershop encounter

06:00 – “Who’s in Jesus’s grave?”

06:30 – Barber shops become ministry hubs

07:10 – God turns a stone heart soft

