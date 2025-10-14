Your Work and the Great Commandment | CBB

What does your work really mean to God? At the Christian Business Breakfast, Erik Cooper unpacks the third pillar of the Missional Marketplace framework: Work and the Great Commandment. Too often we look to our careers for identity, security, and fulfillment—turning good things into ultimate things. But the gospel reshapes how we see our jobs. Because of Jesus’ finished work on the cross, we are free to stop idolizing our work and instead view it as an opportunity to worship God and serve others.

Drawing from the Hebrew word avodah—which means work, worship, and service—Erik shows how our day jobs, whether glamorous or ordinary, carry deep spiritual meaning. Every role, from leading a company to serving customers, can become an act of love for God and our neighbor. Through real-life stories and biblical insight, this talk reminds us that our workplaces are not just for making money, but for making an eternal impact.

If you’ve ever wondered how faith and work connect, or how your career can become part of God’s kingdom mission, this message will encourage and inspire you. You’ll walk away with a renewed vision for your vocation: your work is worship, your work is service, and your work is a way to live out the Great Commandment.