You Won’t Be Forgotten

I was at a missions meeting recently with the new Executive Director of the agency we have worked with for decades. He said something sobering I have been chewing on for a month now. I’ll paraphrase:

“I have a short window here in this job. Really, we all have short windows in the big scheme of things. There will come a day when I won’t be in leadership here anymore. And not long after, I will become nothing more than a footnote in history.

It won’t take that long for people to completely forget my name. And a generation or two from now, not even my own family will have much, if any, real memory of me. How’s that for encouraging?

So let’s pour ourselves out for the glory of Jesus with the time we have. That’s all that matters. That’s all that lasts.”