You Don’t Have to Love Your Job to Make It Matter

I’ve thought a lot about why that is, and I’ve landed on one simple conclusion:

Our team cared.

You can find companies that are smarter, better funded, and more high-tech than we ever were. And there’s certainly nothing wrong with pursuing excellence, innovation, and the latest tools. We should.

But while I know I’m a homer, I’ve rarely seen a team care as deeply as ours did.

In today’s marketplace, I’d argue that caring might actually be the most cutting-edge thing you can do. It’s certainly the most Kingdom thing you can do.

Think Rocky vs. Ivan Drago. Your slick systems and flawless procedures are important, but they ultimately can’t compete with heart, passion, and a genuine desire to honor God, love people, and add value to the world.

If I sound like I’m bragging on our team, I am. I’m so proud of the work they did for so many years, and I miss working with them every day in so many ways. Sometimes you don’t realize how beautiful a season was until it’s over.

Do you want to find renewed Kingdom purpose in your everyday work?

Ask God to help you care more.

That alone can put you in the upper echelon of your industry. And more importantly, it puts you right in the center of God’s original intent for the marketplace. When we care about the work of our hands, we reflect our Creator’s heart to the world.

You don’t have to love your job to care about its impact.

You may not love your job. You may not even like it. But you can still care deeply about the outcomes of your work, because your work impacts real people.

The product you make, the service you deliver, the detail you notice (or ignore) touches someone’s life on the other end. And when you do your work “as unto the Lord,” you’re not just punching a clock, you’re reflecting His heart for the people He loves.