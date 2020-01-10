Happy New Year from us here at The Stone Table.

We love this time of year because it allows us to focus on new things, new initiatives, new ways of living. We all want to make changes and that’s a good thing, but what we don’t need this year is more self-help resolutions. What we do need is Gospel centered resolutions.

This doesn’t mean we don’t work on ourselves, but if we want true help and resurrection we need to throw ourselves more on Jesus. That is our prayer for you this year! Happy New Year!