Work Wasn’t The Curse (Here’s What Genesis Actually Says)

The garden wasn’t a vacation. It was a vocation.

Most Christians have absorbed a quiet lie about work.

It goes something like this: work is a curse. Sundays are for God. Monday through Friday is what we have to grind through to pay the bills. Real ministry happens in pews and pulpits. The rest is just a paycheck.

But that story has a serious problem. It’s not what the Bible actually teaches.

Genesis 2 Comes Before Genesis 3

Look closely at the order of the biblical narrative. In Genesis 2, God places humanity in the garden “to work it and keep it.” The fall, the serpent, the broken relationship, all of that comes in Genesis 3. Work shows up before sin enters the world.

That single fact dismantles the idea that work is a necessary evil. Yes, Genesis 3 distorted work and gave us what theologians call the thorns and thistles reality. But the activity itself is part of God’s original, intentional creation. Work is not the punishment. Work is the calling.

As Dr. Allen Tennison, chief theologian for the Assemblies of God, puts it: “The Garden of Eden wasn’t vacation. It was vocation.”

The Flannel Graph Got It Wrong

Many of us grew up picturing Eden as a permanent retirement community. Adam and Eve lounging under fruit trees, naming a few animals when the mood struck.

That picture falls apart the moment you ask why Eve was created.

She wasn’t created so Adam would have someone to relax with. She was created as a coworker. The Hebrew word translated “helper” is a working word. Eve was brought in because Adam was doing the work of caring for creation alone, and God always intended humanity to work together in tending what He had made.

The garden was never Club Med. It was God’s garden, and humanity was placed there as caretakers. The work was without struggle, but it was still work with purpose.

Priest Verbs in the Garden

The Hebrew verbs in Genesis 2 for to tend and to protect are the same verbs used for the priests who served in the temple.

Stop and let that sink in.

What a priest does in the temple, to care, to manage, to maintain, is exactly what humanity is called to do for creation. From the very first chapters of Scripture, work is framed as priestly. It is sacred service.

That reframes everything. We are made in God’s image, which means we reflect His authority. And authority is the flip side of responsibility. What I am in charge of, I have to take care of. Bearing God’s image means bearing God’s care for the world He created.

The Three Great Ends of Our Work

All of our work fits within three eternal purposes:

Care of creation. Tending what God has made.

Care of each other. Serving people who bear His image.

Preparation for restoration. Living now as citizens of the world He has promised to renew.

This is not a sidebar. This is the throughline of Scripture from beginning to end. When the new Jerusalem arrives in Revelation, the gates are never closed and the nations are bringing their honor and glory into the city. The work of human hands is being carried into eternity.

That is not vacation. That is us finally living the way we were always created to live.

Your Church Has Slots in the Marketplace

This is where the rubber meets the road for Sunday morning.

Most pastors think about the people in their congregation as church members who happen to have jobs. Tennyson flips that script: your church has people stationed in those jobs.

“Instead of saying, ‘I have three teachers in the public school system attending my church,’ we start to think, ‘Our church has three slots in the public school system.’ Instead of saying, ‘I have five police officers attending our service,’ no, ‘Our church has five people serving in the police force.'”

Wherever your members are, that is where your church is. The classroom, the squad car, the operating room, the fast food counter. Those are not places people retreat to after church. They are places the church advances into every Monday morning.

When pastors are asked what professions are represented in their congregation, far too many admit they have never thought to ask. That is a discipleship gap with massive consequences. If we don’t know where our people are deployed, how can we possibly equip them for the work they are doing?

Equipped for the Real Mission Field

Ephesians 4 tells us the role of church leadership is to equip the saints for works of service. We have quietly narrowed those works of service down to nursery duty, worship team, and small group leadership.

Those things matter. The church gathered matters. But the works of service Paul had in mind were never confined to the four walls of a building. Everywhere you are is meant to be service to the Lord, and you should be equipped for it.

Being a great accountant is ministry. Being an honest contractor is ministry. Being an excellent teacher is ministry. Colossians says it plainly: whatever you do, do it as unto the Lord.

Church Gathered and Church Scattered

This is not an either-or.

Some pastors hear this message and worry it will pull people out of local church involvement. That worry misreads the point. We are called to be the church gathered on Sunday. We are also called to be the church scattered the rest of the week.

Both are non-negotiable. Both are sacred. The same Spirit that empowers worship on Sunday empowers your work on Tuesday. The same Christ who is glorified in the sermon is glorified in the spreadsheet.

You are an extension of the body of Christ wherever you go.

So Now What?

If you are a marketplace believer, stop apologizing for your work. Stop treating Monday through Friday like the part of your life that doesn’t count. Your job is part of your calling. Do it as if the Lord were working through you, because He is.

If you are a pastor, ask the question Tennyson recommends: Where is my church right now in the marketplace? The answer will reshape how you preach, how you disciple, and how you measure ministry impact.

The garden was never vacation. It was vocation. And that vocation has been your inheritance since the very first chapter of the human story.

Ready to live like your work belongs to God? Start with our free five-day devotional at thestonetable.org/start.

Full Transcript

Erik: We see in Genesis 2, God places man in the garden to work it and keep it. The fall, the tree, the serpent, the fall of man, all that stuff doesn’t happen until Genesis 3. So before the fall, work was part of God’s original design. Genesis 3 distorted work. We call this the thorns and thistles reality that we live in. But we would say work is not a necessary evil. It’s actually part of God’s good and intentional creation. Can you respond to that? Can you add to that?

Dr. Allen Tennison: Absolutely. I always like to say the Garden of Eden wasn’t vacation, it was vocation. Humanity was actually put there because it’s God’s garden. It’s not theirs, it’s God’s. It’s not Club Med. They’re being asked to actually care for it. It’s simply a work without struggle, but it’s still a work with purpose.

I always tell people about the old flannel graphs where it’s like Adam and Eve are just laying around, naming some animals. It looks like a permanent vacation. Which makes no sense when you get to the story of the creation of Eve. What is the point? She’s created as a coworker. When we get that word “helper,” that is a word related to work. She’s brought in, not as a servant, but as a co-worker to Adam, because Adam is doing this alone. God always has intended for humanity to work together for the care of His creation.

And those two verbs you mentioned here in Hebrew, to tend for the garden and to protect it, those are the same verbs used for the priests who tend the temple. The idea that what a priest is doing in the temple to care for, to manage, to maintain, that’s what humanity is called to do for God’s creation. We’re in His image. We’re created in the image of God as a reflection of His authority, which is also a reflection of His responsibility towards everything that God has created. Authority is just the flip side of responsibility. What I’m in charge of, I have to take care of. And if we’re created in the image of God to reflect His authority, then that means we have a responsibility as human beings before God to care for what God has created.

All of our work fits within that. In care of creation, in care of each other, in preparation for the restoration of the world that God has promised. Those three great ends, this is what we’re called to do, and that is in Scripture from the beginning. And it’s also in Scripture at the end. When we find that new Jerusalem, what are we told? That the gates were never closed, and what are the nations doing? They’re bringing their honor and their glory into the city. Again, this is not vacation. This is us living the way He’s always called us to live as a reflection of His image to the rest of creation.

Erik: I think that’s why that temple metaphor is so powerful. All of creation was intended to be the temple. It was Genesis 3 that broke that connection.

Dr. Allen Tennison: And the whole story from that point has been God reconnecting, God restoring, God letting us see the sacredness that He’s always intended creation as a whole to be. We, as the first fruits of this, have the opportunity to bring that into the world. We are the already in the not yet. We’re called to reflect that. We’re called to reflect the sacredness of our work, not simply through the lens of the church.

What I’ve always been bothered by is when we talk about people being gifted by the Spirit, and we limit it to whatever happens when we gather together and worship, without recognizing that as a church, we’re actually called to see the work we do outside of that gathering as also belonging to God. We need to shift our thinking. Instead of saying, “I have three teachers in the public school system attending my church,” we start to think, “Our church has three slots in the public school system.” Instead of saying, “I have five police officers attending our service,” no, “Our church has five people serving in the police force.” This is an extension of where our church is in the world because the work that they’re doing belongs to God. And our job in discipleship is helping them to understand how to do that work as a disciple of Christ. How to be the best I can be on the police force. How to be the best I can be in the classroom. The best I can be in the hospital. The best I can be in a fast food place. That I am simply there as someone who is working as if the Lord was working through me. As Colossians says, whatever you do, you’re doing it as unto the Lord.

Erik: It’s understandable that the organization of the church needs volunteers. It needs people to work in the nursery, to sing on the worship team. We always tell people, “Please volunteer, serve at your church.” The church gathered. Be a part of that community. But sometimes when we think about it from a church context, when we talk about preparing the saints for the work of the ministry, we only think about the slots we have to fill in the church. And we don’t think the way that you just said it, which is to prepare them for works of ministry in the classroom, on the police force, in the marketplace.

Dr. Allen Tennison: What is the role of church leadership, according to Ephesians? It’s to equip the saints for works of service. Those works of service, we sometimes think, are only happening within the boundaries of church walls. But no, everywhere you are is meant to be service to the Lord that you should be equipped for. Sometimes I’ve asked this of pastors. I’ve said, “Tell me what professions are in your church. Right now with people who are attending, where is your church in the marketplace? Because wherever they are, that’s where your church is.” And it’s amazing how many times I’ve had pastors say, “I’ve never thought to ask.” And I’m like, “Well, then how do you connect what you’re doing with what they’re doing?”

I always tell my pastor friends, this isn’t an either-or. We’re not saying, because you serve now in the marketplace, you don’t need to serve in your local church. I think sometimes pastors are afraid we’re going to create an either-or situation. This is just to understand, we’re called to the church gathered, and we’re called to be the church scattered. In all of these places, we are to be engaging the kingdom of God, the glory of God, and we are an extension of the church body wherever we go.

Erik: Absolutely, we are. And we want to do our job as if we’re the church body wherever we go.